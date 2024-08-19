KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Mohd Fadzly Ariffadzilah was today charged with murder in the gruesome case of dismembered teacher Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi at the Magistrate’s Court in Alor Gajah, Melaka.

The accused, who was described as a foreign currency (Forex) trader, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code in front of Magistrate Teoh Shu Yee, Berita Harian reported; other news outlets including news agency Bernama described Mohd Fadzly as a former teacher.

He nodded his head to show he understood the charge, but no plea was recorded as murder cases are to be tried in the High Court.

According to Berita Harian, which cited the charge sheet, Mohd Fadzly – whose age is unclear as he was listed as 36 and 37 by various media – is accused of murdering Istiqomah, 33 beside a road in Kampung Tanjung Rimau Luar, Pulau Sebang, Melaka between December 26 and December 31, 2023.

Those convicted under Section 302 are to be sentenced to death, or jailed for a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 40 years, and given 12 strokes of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim, Muhammad Azfar Mahmod and Sharina Farhana Nor Sa’ari asked the court to set a mention date for the submission of both the post-mortem and DNA reports.

The magistrate set October 22 as the next case mention and disallowed bail for the accused, as requested by Muhammad Nazrin based on Section 388 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Encik Mohd Fadzly, you can contact your family after this to appoint a lawyer,” the magistrate was quoted as saying in addressing the accused.

Berita Harian reported that several unnamed members said to be relatives of the accused from Kota Masai, Johor were present in the courtroom this morning.

The Malay daily also reported that relatives of the late Istiqomah, said to be from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, were also present in the courtroom but declined to give their names.

Istiqomah, a mother of three, was reported missing in December last year.

Police identified her earlier this month after piecing together her dismembered body parts that had been found in January.