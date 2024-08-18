KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Ministry of Economy will ensure Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s noble desire to reform the public service is translated at the ministry level and to the agencies under it.

The ministry in a statement today said civil servants are always ready to make changes, paradigm shifts in terms of behaviour and thinking so that the country’s competitiveness can be improved.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Economy welcomed Anwar’s statement during the 19th Public Service Prime Minister’s Council (Mappa) meeting on August 16.

“The desire of the Prime Minister who wants the reform of the public service to proceed with special emphasis on the productivity and efficiency aspects of the service is very welcome.

“The Malaysian government is committed to reforming the public service,” according to the statement.

The Prime Minister in his address said the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) which replaces the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) effective Dec 1, contains the spirit of the Civil Service Reform that needs to be implemented to make the Malaysia Madani agenda a success.

He said the three efforts to make the reform successful are to increase the productivity and efficiency of the public service, the readiness of civil servants in implementing change; and raise the country's competitiveness.