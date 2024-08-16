KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A Toyota Camry overturned after colliding with a Honda City near the Awan Besar R&R on the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) near Taman OUG as a dashcam footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The 20-second video, shared on X/Twitter, showed the crash occurring on the route heading towards Shah Alam on Wednesday at 2.36pm.

The footage indicated that the Toyota Camry was approaching at a higher speed than the Honda City.

The impact caused the Camry to overturn, first flipping over and skidding on its side and roof before flipping over again right-side-up, while the City was pushed into the grass verge and retaining wall of the adjoining on-ramp.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage from the collision as parts of both cars were strewn across the highway during the crash.

The footage shows the Camry veering to the left before the crash, suggesting the driver might have been distracted or fallen asleep, but the cause is currently unknown.

The injuries sustained by either driver, if any, were not known from the recording.