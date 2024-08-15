IPOH, Aug 15 — A lorry driver was killed after being trapped in his vehicle following a five-vehicle collision at KM 301.1 (northbound) of the North-South Highway near Gopeng, early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Sabarozi Nor Ahmad, said 10 firefighters and five fire engines were dispatched to the scene after they were alerted of the incident at 2.37am.

“The accident involved three trailers, a one-tonne lorry and a Toyota Vellfire MPV, resulting in a traffic jam stretching approximately seven kilometers.

“A male victim in his 30s was pinned in the driver’s seat of a trailer lorry, which had collided with another trailer. He sustained severe head injuries, his left leg crushed and he suffered multiple fractures,” he told Bernama.

Three other individuals sustained minor injuries, including the driver of the Toyota Vellfire, which had been rear-ended by the one-tonne lorry loaded with eggs.

“The trapped victim was removed and later confirmed dead by medical personnel, while the injured were taken to the hospital for further treatment,” he added. — Bernama