SEREMBAN, Aug 14 — Two people were killed and four others slightly injured when their car collided with an excavator at the Kampung Gelam traffic lights in Port Dickson early this morning.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the deceased in the 1.45am accident were a 24-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old female college student.

He said four other passengers, aged between 16 and 19, sustained minor injuries, while the excavator driver was uninjured.

According to Aidi Sham, preliminary investigations reveal that the accident occurred when the car, travelling from Port Dickson towards Seremban, attempted to avoid a traffic cone and lost control, crashing into an excavator that was digging a hole for underground cable installation.

“The collision resulted in the driver and one passenger being trapped and they were confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the Port Dickson police headquarters Trafic Investigation and Enforcement Division at 06-6472222. — Bernama