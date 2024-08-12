KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — A 33-year-old teacher named Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi has been identified as the person whose headless body was found in Alor Gajah, Melaka, in December, ending an eight-month mystery over the matter.

According to Alor Gajah district police chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah, a DNA test returned a conclusive match with relatives of the teacher reported missing on December 27, 2023.

He said a joint investigation by the Criminal Investigation Departments (CID) from Melaka and Johor also turned up two suspects, a couple aged 36 and 37, in the murder.

“This couple was arrested in Chemor, Perak, and the investigation carried out on the two individuals has led to the discovery of parts of the body including finger bones and parts of the head not far from the location where the body parts were found in a distance of about five to six kilometres from the first place where the victim's body was found,” he said in a statement reported by Sinar Harian today.

Ashari said Istiqomah’s three children are also believed to be acquainted with the couple.

The police official said the two were in remand, but an extension would be sought to hold them for further investigations today.

The case is being investigated as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code and members of the public can provide information to investigators at the Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters (IPD) by calling 06-5562222.

News about the disappearance of Istiqomah, a teacher at a school in Kota Masai within Pasir Gudang, emerged in June after her brother made an impassioned plea on social media for information on her whereabouts.

According to previous reports, she left her workplace on December 26 and was never seen again.

Her car was found outside a supermarket near her home, with surveillance footage showing an unidentified man exiting from the vehicle.