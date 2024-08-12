MUAR, Aug 12 — The prime suspect in the murder of his three family members in Kampung Paya Redan, Pagoh, near here on Friday is believed to have fled to the nearby districts on a red Honda Wave motorcycle, according to police.

Muar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the suspect, identified as Azman Mohamed Nor, 48, is believed to have escaped after committing the murder and setting the house on fire.

“The suspect is still in Johor and the police do not rule out the possibility that he may be hiding in a nearby district,” he said when contacted today.

Raiz Mukhliz said checks revealed that the suspect has no criminal history, adding that he might be hiding in Tangkak, Segamat, or Batu Pahat.

Azman allegedly killed his parents, Ara Abdul Hamid, 76, and Mohamed Nor Mohamed Yassin, 82, as well as his niece Noradriana Nor Hasyim, 11, in the 1.30am incident. — Bernama