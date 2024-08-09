MUAR, Aug 9 — An elderly couple and their granddaughter were killed in a house fire on Jalan Sekolah, Kampung Paya Redan, Pagoh here early this morning.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said Mohamed Nor Mohamed Yassin, 82, and his wife Ara Abdul Hamid, 76, died at the scene while their granddaughter Noradriana Nor Hisyam, 11, died during treatment at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF).

He also said that another granddaughter of the elderly couple, Norazima Mohd Radhi, 14, sustained a head injury and is currently receiving treatment at HPSF.

“According to a witness, the fire broke out at around 1.30am,” he said when contacted.

Raiz Mukhliz said the house is about 85 per cent destroyed and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Muar Fire and Rescue Station senior commander of operations Mohd Fadli Ismail said they received a call about the incident at 2.25am, and 21 personnel were dispatched to the scene.

He said that upon arrival, the team found that the house was already 85 per cent engulfed in flames and the elderly couple’s charred remains were discovered at about 2.40am.

“The firefighting operation was concluded at 4.24am,” he said.

In a statement, Raiz Mukhliz said police are tracking down the main witness of the incident, known as Azman Mohamed, 48, who is also the son of the elderly victims.

He said the man is said to have been living with the victims and is believed to have gone missing after the incident.

“We urge the individual to come forward immediately to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Muar District Police Headquarters hotline at 06-9564 800,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victims’ neighbour Ghazali Abd Rahman, 53, said during the tragic incident, he and other neighbours managed to pull out a child who was severely injured, while another victim had successfully escaped.

“We were only able to save one victim and it is deeply saddening that two others were trapped inside. We all knew the victims well as we had been neighbours for a long time,” he said. — Bernama