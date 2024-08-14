KUALA LUMPUR, Ag 14 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has today downplayed rumours suggesting that he would be promoted to the federal Cabinet as the minister of economy.

Calling it a “mischievous banter”, the PKR vice-president said he has no intention of joining Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the federal administration — but conceded that any decision lies with the party president.

"For now, I have no intention of joining the Cabinet, and I haven’t heard any news or been summoned by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

"It's normal when there's been no political news for a while, so people create political stories, and I believe this is just a playful banter, all of this is mischievous news," he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

He added that the current ministers are performing well, as shown by the improving national economy which can in turn boost investors’ confidence.

"I believe the economy is performing well, the ministers' performance has improved, and over the past year, we have seen significant improvements in the economy, the ringgit, and exports, which is a very good sign, helping to reassure foreign investors.

"When there is confidence from investors, I am confident that special positions like this will not be disrupted. That's my personal opinion," he said.

Yesterday, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also said he is more comfortable leading the state government amid rumours of a federal Cabinet reshuffle.

Amirudin, who is also the Gombak MP, said that he has not heard of any plans to appoint him as a Cabinet minister, adding that Anwar had also denied rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle.





