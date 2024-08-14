KLUANG, Aug 14 — Johor Perikatan Nasional (PN) will submit the names of three potential candidates to the party’s national leadership for consideration in the Mahkota state constituency by-election.

Johor PN chairman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said that the three local candidates will be evaluated by the leadership before a final decision is made.

He added that the three male candidates come from diverse backgrounds and possess varied experiences.

“Some have previously been fielded as candidates, while others are first timers.

“The three PN component parties — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan), and PAS — will collaborate to ensure that the selected candidate wins in Mahkota,” he told the media at the Kluang Bersatu office in Taman Saujana today.

Earlier, state PN leaders from the three parties held a closed-door meeting to discuss potential candidates for the Mahkota by-election.

Regarding PN’s chances in the upcoming by-election, Dr Sahruddin expressed confidence, citing a shift in public support towards PN.

“For instance, we know the people support us for addressing major issues like the recent increase in the price of goods.

“We are confident that this shift in support will be evident in Mahkota, despite Barisan Nasional (BN) holding a majority in the Johor state assembly,” he said, adding that public sentiment towards the ruling administration has been negative following the removal of diesel subsidies and the sales and service tax.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the former Johor menteri besar, emphasised that PN will be meticulous in its preparations for the Mahkota by-election.

With assistance from the three component parties, PN will manage the division of work involving the Mahkota state constituency’s district voting centres.

Yesterday, the Election Commission (EC) announced that the Mahkota by-election will be held on September 28. Nomination day is set for September 14, with early voting scheduled for September 24.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, on August 2. The seasoned Umno leader passed away while receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK).

Sharifah Azizah had previously secured the Mahkota seat with a majority of 5,166 votes in a four-cornered contest against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Taqiuddin Cheman, PN’s Mohamad Nor Lingan, and Parti Warisan’s Mohamed Noor Suleiman.

The Mahkota by-election will be the 10th by-election held following the 15th general election (GE15) in 2022.