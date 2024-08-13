KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — From untouched natural beauty to modern infrastructure, Malaysia is blessed with many unique attractions to make it a preferred destination for tourists worldwide.

However, a new global trend among thrill-seekers called “dark tourism” has led Tourism Malaysia to re-work its strategy to attract a different segment of travellers looking for niche experiences.

For the uninitiated, dark tourism is described as a journey into shadows of history involving sites associated with death, tragedy or dark events from the past.

According to Tourism Malaysia director-general Manoharan Periasamy, dark tourism is now a burgeoning trend that attracts not only a more adventurous cohort of travellers but also contributes significantly to the preservation of Malaysia’s history and heritage.

“We are steadfastly committed to further cultivating this sector and establishing Malaysia as a leading destination for dark tourism,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail recently.

He added that dark tourism in Malaysia offers a journey through time, allowing visitors to explore periods of struggle, resilience and transformation.

“It’s not just about the allure of the macabre, but rather an opportunity to delve into the depths of Malaysia’s rich history.

“At Tourism Malaysia, we recognise the substantial potential that dark tourism holds within our nation,” he said.

Manoharan said dark tourism serves as an educational platform, drawing visitors eager to delve into the depths of Malaysia’s history, extending beyond the allure of its popular attractions.

“These tourists often prolong their stay, immersing themselves in educational tours, workshops and discussions that comprehensively understand historical events and their repercussions,” he told Malay Mail.

Malaysia’s competitiveness with its neighbours

When it comes to dark tourism, Manoharan said Malaysia is indeed competitive when compared to its neighbours.

“The country’s rich history and diverse cultural heritage have given rise to numerous sites that attract tourists interested in this darker aspect of travel.

“For instance, Kellie’s Castle in Perak and the Penang War Museum are popular dark tourism destinations in Malaysia. These sites offer a unique blend of historical significance and eerie intrigue, attracting a steady stream of local and international tourists.”

“When compared to dark tourism sites in neighbouring countries, such as the Choeung Ek Killing Fields in Cambodia and the Hoa Lo Prison in Vietnam, Malaysia’s sites hold their own. They offer a different perspective and narrative, focusing more on colonial history and World War II events,” he said.

While each South-east Asian country offers a unique dark tourism experience, Manoharan said Malaysia’s sites are competitive due to their historical significance, diversity and efforts in preservation and promotion.

Targeted promotional activities

According to Manoharan, marketing and promotions play a significant role in attracting international tourists seeking to explore dark tourism sites.

“At Tourism Malaysia, we recognise the growing global interest in dark tourism and have been actively incorporating various dark tourism sites within our promotional efforts.

“While we may not have guides dedicated to dark tourism, we believe in showcasing Malaysia’s diverse experiences, including our unique dark tourism sites,” he said.

To effectively roll out these marketing campaigns, he said the agency has entered a joint partnership with key tourism stakeholders to organise various programmes such as familiarisation trips for travel industry professionals and media.

Additionally, Manoharan said the agency will also be shifting its focus to digital platforms and social media channels to promote dark tourism products.

“The aim is to promote dark tourism products, share compelling stories, and engage with potential visitors.

“Educational campaigns will also raise awareness about dark tourism sites’ significance, historical context and the importance of responsible tourism practices,” he said.

Last year, Malaysia recorded 20.13 million international arrivals, which brought in RM71.3 billion in receipts.