PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — A witness to an attack at Surau Al-Ehsaniah Ahmadiah in Kelana Jaya reported hearing a woman’s screams for help before the headmistress of Sekolah Agama Rakyat (Kafa) Al-Ehsaniah rushed to assist.

Salwiah Yusof, 37, said the incident occurred at about 1.30 pm while she and other teachers were preparing for the afternoon session.

“We heard cries from the surau toilet, not far from the school, prompting the headmistress to investigate. Soon after, the screams intensified and we rushed over to find the headmistress with her wrist injured,” Salwiah said.

“Another woman, believed to have stopped for Zohor prayer, was found with stab wounds. The attacker reportedly fled in a vehicle,” she said when met at the scene.

She said the headmistress informed her that upon entering the toilet, she saw a woman struggling with the suspect, who had stabbed her in the stomach. When the headmistress tried to assist, she was also slashed in the hand.

Meanwhile, Surau and Kafa Al-Ehsaniah chairman Roselee Mohamed, 70, said that this was the second crime incident at the surau.

“There have been robberies before, but this is the first armed attack,” he said adding that the surau is equipped with three CCTV cameras.

Earlier yesterday, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar in confirming the incident, said the two victims, in their 20s and 50s, were taken to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment. — Bernama