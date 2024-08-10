PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — Two women were injured, believed to have been attacked by a man armed with a knife in the toilet of a surau near a religious school in Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, around 1.30 pm yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar confirmed the incident when contacted by Bernama.

“The police are tracking down the suspect and we will issue a press statement regarding the incident,” he said briefly.

It is understood that the two victims, in their 20s and 50s, have been taken to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Shahrulnizam, in a statement last nightnight, said that the police were investigating the motive behind the attack.

“Initial investigations revealed that the two victims, aged 26 and 52, did not know the suspect. The police are now actively tracking down the man, who is believed to be a local,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

He said that the police received an emergency call about the incident at 1.48 pm from a woman who reported that two women were injured after being attacked by a man wielding a knife.

The two victims received initial treatment from a Red Crescent medical team at the scene before being taken to the Shah Alam Hospital.

“The victims are reported to be in stable condition, and I urge anyone with information to contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-79662222,” he added. — Bernama



