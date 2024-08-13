KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — A fraudster behind a major land sale scam since 2016 has swindled victims out of over RM547,650, according to Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

Ramil said the scam, orchestrated by the suspect who has been identified as Siti Aisyah Nasib Ghazali, has led to 15 police reports over the years, revealing the scale of her deceit.

“A total of 15 police reports have been filed since 2016, detailing a land sale scam perpetrated by Siti Aisyah Nasib Ghazali. Victims have been defrauded of RM547,650,” he told reporters at the department’s weekly press conference today.

He said investigators found the suspect’s tactic was to present a fake sales-and-purchase agreement to the targets and claim there was significant interest in the land.

The suspect would also show a power of attorney that purportedly allowed him to represent the landowner.

“Believing these claims, victims made payments to buy the offered lots,” he said.

Ramli said the suspect used six locations around Selangor for his scams as well as four bank accounts, two in his name and another two under his company, Izz Ikhwan Legacy Sdn Bhd.

The suspect is also already on trial for other land fraud cases.

He said the most recent incident involved a 59-year-old retiree who lost RM60,400 to the suspect.

Ramli said the suspect is under remand until August 14 for the investigations of cheating under under Section 420 of the Penal Code.