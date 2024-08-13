KUALA KANGSAR, Aug 13 — The water level at Bukit Merah Dam, Bagan Serai, has risen to 33 per cent of its total capacity thanks to natural rainfall induced by cloud seeding operations from July 29 to 31, announced Infrastructure, Energy, Water, and Public Transport Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

“Before cloud seeding, it was at 12 per cent of the dam’s total capacity. After the operation, it has increased to 33 per cent in less than a week.

“I hope this improvement continues, and I extend my gratitude to the National Disaster Management Agency and the other agencies involved in ensuring the water level at the dam rises,” he said during the Perak state government’s Customer Day event at Dewan Jubli Perak, Kuala Kangsar, yesterday.

On July 15, the water level at the dam had dropped to a critical level, with raw water reserves at just 19.54 per cent.

The situation had warranted cloud seeding to increase the levels at the dam, located in the Kerian and Larut Matang Selama districts, and to resume water supply for agricultural purposes.

Mohammad Nizar said supply for agricultural use is likely to be restored once the water level reaches 40 per cent of the dam’s total capacity, which is anticipated within the next two to three weeks. — Bernama