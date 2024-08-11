KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today voiced his concerns over national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang’s disqualification incident during the first round Heat 1 of the men’s keirin event in the 2024 Paris Olympic yesterday.

The minister, a known sports enthusiast, questioned why French rider Rayan Helal involved in the incident did not face similar scrutiny.

“Why was Jijoe punished so quickly? The whole of Malaysia was shocked when Jijoe was disqualified. What happened?”

He noted that despite Jijoe’s explanation of the incident, the officials had not reviewed the race video thoroughly.

“Jijoe has explained what happened. Why did the officials not review the race footage?” Tengku Zafrul asked.

He also questioned the lack of review of the race footage and the absence of any action against the French competitor involved.

He also raised concerns about the fairness of the decision, asking if there was no opportunity to issue a warning instead of an outright disqualification.

“Why was the aggressive action of the French rider not addressed? Was there no chance for Jijoe to be given a warning instead of being disqualified?”

Earlier today, Mohd Azizulhasni, known as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ in a social media posting admitted that he unintentionally overtook the pacer during the first heat of the men’s keirin event.

He explained that his action was done following the blocking and continuous pressure from Rayan and the pacer moving at an inappropriate speed of only 40 to 45 kilometres per hour (km/h) and not accelerating out as usual.

Zafrul also offered words of encouragement to Azizulhasni.

“Stay strong, Jijoe! We will always remember all the joy you brought for us Malaysian fans over the years during the Olympics, #KitaSemuaTeamMAS #basikal #olimpik #Paris2024 #TZA” he said.

The reigning silver medalist was supposed to race against Australian Matthew Glaetzer, Rayan Helal of France, Japanese Kaiya Ota, Jeffrey Hoogland from the Netherlands and Jair Tjon En Fa of Suriname.