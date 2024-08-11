KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Former MP Nurul Izzah Anwar today lashed out at Western media for their low-key coverage of the latest Israeli attack on a Gaza school that continued to claim the lives of Palestinian civilians.

Nurul Izzah, adviser of the Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (Maher), also called attention to Palestine’s demands for the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, following his suggestion to starve two million people in the Gaza Strip to death.

“Where are all the mainstream Western media which have been preaching about human rights?

“This atrocity proves the hypocrisy they practise in reporting the genocide taking place in Gaza."



Nurul Izzah said it is time for these inhumane acts to cease once and for all.

“The actions by Israel also show a total disrespect for the UN Security Council which recently adopted a resolution to reach a comprehensive ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza,” she said in a statement.

She pointed that the Israeli attacks were carried out systematically, targeting one school a day.

Nurul Izzah, the eldest daughter of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, also called for urgent humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

The call came following recent attacks on the Al-Tabain school in eastern Gaza City’s Daraj neighbourhood, which reportedly claimed over 100 lives.

The school was a shelter for displaced civilians.

The attacks were carried out in the early hours of today when a majority of Gazans were praying.

Maher said Gaza is now enduring numerous crises, including a shortage of clean water and food.

“Witnesses at the scene said they heard victims screaming from the building but were helpless as there was no water to douse the flames,” it added in a statement.

Malaysia has been at the forefront of speaking out against the atrocities in the Middle East, most notably against Israel for its aggression against Palestinian people and threats to Iran’s sovereignty.

Anwar has repeatedly affirmed Malaysia’s solidarity with Palestine and pushed for resolutions and follow-up action to carry out the decisions of the International Court of Justice for Israel to stop its offensive towards civilians in Gaza.





