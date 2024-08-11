KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Two college students were killed after their four-wheel drive vehicle was hit by a Mercedes car coming from the opposite direction in an accident along Jalan Cheras yesterday morning.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said that at about 6.43am, the Mercedes, driven by a 23-year-old man, is believed to have skidded before crashing into the victims’ vehicle and five other vehicles from the opposite direction.

“As a result of the crash, two passengers in the Ford Ranger, both aged 22, died from severe injuries, while their friend, the driver of the vehicle, sustained only minor injuries,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Checks revealed that the Mercedes driver was under the influence of alcohol. Consequently, the police have detained the man for investigation under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The bodies have been sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz for post-mortem.

He also urged those with information about the incident to come forward to the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Station to assist with the investigation. — Bernama