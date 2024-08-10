PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) busted a syndicate involved in the embezzlement of subsidised cooking oil last Tuesday, which is believed to have turned a store in Jeram, Selangor into a base for repackaging activities.

KPDN enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said in Op Tiris 3.0 held at about 2.30 pm that day, KPDN in cooperation with the police found a lorry containing one kilogramme (kg) packets of cooking oil.

They also discovered a cylindrical tank containing nearly 4,000 kg of cooking oil, along with 128 plastic packets of 1 kg cooking oil of various brands with the seals cut.

“Several business documents have been seized for further investigation. The total value of the seizure is estimated at RM64,567.50,” he said.

He said based on intelligence gathered, the syndicate is suspected of buying subsidised 1 kg packets of cooking oil and hoarding them at an illegal store operating without a valid licence to store controlled goods.

“The 1 kg packets of cooking oil are then cut open to be transferred into a cylindrical tank and re-bottled before being sold at the price of non-subsidised cooking oil,” he said.

He said a local man in his 50s, who was the lorry driver, has been detained for investigations.

An investigation paper has been opened under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) to identify other individuals/companies involved in the embezzlement and the distribution chain of the re-packaged cooking oil.

The store involved has violated Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 by dealing in and selling wholesale or retail any scheduled controlled goods without a licence.

In addition, the company will also be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) [Act 613], he added. — Bernama