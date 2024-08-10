KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The 14-year-old girl who was detained for impersonating a medical officer at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang will be referred to a psychiatric evaluation soon, the police reportedly said.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was quoted saying that an initial investigation found the girl’s actions were due to a disturbed state of mind.

“There is no motive, and she will be referred to a specialist hospital for a psychiatric examination.

“The girl will be released on police bail after her remand period ends today while the investigation paper is being completed,” he was quoted telling Sinar Harian.

Yesterday, a 14-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and impersonating a medical doctor at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang, was remanded for two days until today.

Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan issued the remand order under Sections 448 and 170 of the Penal Code, which are related to trespassing and impersonating a public servant.

If convicted, the penalty for trespassing can be imprisonment for up to three years or a maximum fine of RM5,000, or both. For impersonating a public servant, the penalty can be imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.

Previously, Sepang police chief Superintendent Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof confirmed that a 14-year-old female suspect was apprehended yesterday at the lobby of Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang for impersonating a medical doctor.

Scrubs and a hospital lanyard were also seized by police.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had breached the hospital’s operating room, claimed to be a doctor, and offered to assist in performing surgeries.