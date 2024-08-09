KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — A 14-year-old teenager, who was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and impersonating a medical doctor at Hospital Idris Shah in Serdang, has been remanded for two days until tomorrow.

Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan issued the remand order today under Sections 448 and 170 of the Penal Code, which are related to trespassing and impersonating a public servant.

If convicted, the penalty for trespassing can be imprisonment for up to three years or a maximum fine of RM5,000, or both. For impersonating a public servant, the penalty can be imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.

Dressed in orange police lockup attire, she was brought to the Sepang Court Complex at around 8.40am escorted by two police officers.

It is understood that the teenager’s parents were not present at the courthouse today.

Previously, Sepang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, confirmed that a 14-year-old female suspect was apprehended yesterday at the lobby of Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang, for impersonating a medical doctor.

Scrubs and a hospital lanyard were also seized by police.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had breached the hospital’s operating room, claimed to be a doctor, and offered to assist in performing surgeries.