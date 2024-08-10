KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today defended his stance on the recent case of news portal Malaysiakini’s report of an alleged transfer involving top leadership in the police.

He said that the existing laws in the country must be obeyed.

“I emphasise that journalists have the right to report, but the police also have the right to investigate. It is not a matter of contradiction. If you make a report and you stand by your report and stand by your source, then when asked, answer. Not an issue,” he told reporters in a press conference after officiating the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang 2024 convoy for Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, here.

When asked if the police questioning of three Malaysiakini journalists will reflect on our press freedom image further after Malaysia’s position fell in the Press Freedom Index, Fahmi said the country is still doing good.

“Even Reporters Without Borders (RSF) does not agree with that ranking because if we have the same level in terms of metrics, but if there are other countries showing progress, we will drop in rankings. So, the ranking doesn’t truly reflect what’s happening in the country, rather it’s a reflection of everything that’s happening in the world,” he said.

Malaysiakini in its report on Tuesday had cited a source when claiming that deputy inspector-general of police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain were among those slated to be transferred to other agencies under the Home Ministry.

Malaysian police later denied issuing an official statement regarding the transfer of its top leadership.

On Wednesday, Fahmi said he respects the right of the media to protect whistleblowers, but those who are being investigated should cooperate with the police.

Three Malaysiakini journalists were called up to Dang Wangi police station yesterday for questioning in regard to the matter.