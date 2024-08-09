PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 — Malaysians in areas affected by the earthquake that struck Miyazaki Prefecture on Kyushu Island, Japan, are advised to avoid coastal regions and stay vigilant for the latest updates and instructions from local authorities.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Ministry confirmed that, as of the latest report, no Malaysians have been reported as affected by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake, which occurred at 4.43pm local time on Thursday and triggered a tsunami warning.

It said the Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo is closely monitoring and actively coordinating with local authorities to obtain further information.

While there have been no reported fatalities, authorities are still assessing the extent of potential injuries and damage, it added.

The Ministry also urged Malaysians who have not yet registered their whereabouts to do so immediately at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo, which is located at 20-16, Nanpeidai-cho Shibuya-ku 150-0036 Tokyo, or via phone call at: +81-3-3476-3840 or +81-80-4322-3366 (emergency) or email: [email protected] and [email protected]. — Bernama