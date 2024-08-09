KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed today that he has been summoned by the police regarding a video clip of a political leader allegedly making sensitive remarks during the Nenggiri state by-election campaign in Kelantan.

National daily New Straits Times reported that the PAS secretary-general confirmed the police contacted him while he was in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, requesting his statement.

“As a loyal citizen, I will go to the police station to provide my statement. However, I hope the police will grant me some time as I am currently occupied with campaigning for the Nenggiri state seat by-election,” Takiyuddin said after a ceramah in Sungai Asap last night.

“I will cooperate and provide my statement to the police after the polling day for the by-election.”

Takiyuddin said he was aware that a report had been lodged by a Gua Musang Umno Youth committee member, alleging that his claims during the ceramah were a veiled threat to Nenggiri voters.

“For your information, I never issued any threat against voters during my previous ceramah in Bertam Baru,” he said.

The Kota Baru MP also said that he would not retract his comments about the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar).

“Zawawi has given me a deadline before August 17, the Nenggiri polling day, to retract my statement, but I will not comply. All my comments during the ceramah in Bertam Baru about the land grant issue were based on facts,” Takiyuddin added, referring to Kesedar chairman Datuk Zawawi Othman.

In a viral video, a politician believed to be Takiyuddin is heard alleging that a large number of land ownership applications approved by the Kelantan state government had not been resolved by Kesedar.

Yesterday, Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 4A of the Election Offences Act 1954, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.