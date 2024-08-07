PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 — The police have identified the fifth suspect involved in the armed robbery in Semenyih on July 31.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that the suspect’s identification card number and address had been determined, and advised him to surrender.

“The suspect’s photo and details will be shared with the media to help locate him, as he is believed to still be in the country,” he told reporters after a case items disposal event at the Ara Damansara Police Station. The event was also attended by Petaling Jaya District police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar.

Hussein added that an extension of the remand period, which expires today and tomorrow, has been requested for the earlier four suspects detained in the case.

On August 1, Hussein confirmed that three General Operations Force (PGA) personnel, aged between 24 and 35, had been arrested in connection to a house robbery on Jalan Sungai Pening, Kampung Pasir, Semenyih at 12.17am on Wednesday.

The following day, another civilian suspect, who surrendered at the Kajang District Police Headquarters, was detained to assist in the investigation under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Hussein confirmed that a member of the Central PGA in Cheras was arrested under the Poisons Act 1952 last Monday for possessing prohibited substances believed to be ketum.

At today’s event, 7,668 case items valued at RM1.5 million were disposed of, related to 918 investigation papers from 2009 to 2024.

The items also included clothing, dangerous weapons like knives and machetes, fireworks, bottles of liquor, cigarettes, and Bitcoin machines.

Also disposed of were 2,666 electronic devices seized from online gambling activities, including phones, laptops, and mobile phones, as well as playing cards, mahjong tiles, and dice.

Cash amounting to RM149,108.50 and five pieces of jewelry will be handed over to the National Treasury. — Bernama