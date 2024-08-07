GEORGE TOWN, Aug 7 — Members of parliament (MPs) who fail to attend Dewan Rakyat sessions for a certain period risk losing their allowances once the Parliamentary Services Act (PSA) comes into effect.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said attendance requirements for MPs are clearly stipulated in the law, noting that those who are absent for six consecutive months without a valid reason may lose their seats.

However, so far, no MPs have lost their seats due to this reason, he said.

“Nonetheless, I must reiterate that MPs are elected by the people to attend Parliament. So, I am suggesting that MPs who fail to attend parliament sittings for a certain period will lose their allowances.

“We are just waiting for the PSA to come out, which may have received Cabinet’s clearance. It may be tabled during the end of the third parliament sitting,” he said during a press conference after visiting the Penang state legislative assembly here yesterday.

Also present was Penang state assembly speaker, Datuk Seri Law Choo Kiang.

Johari said since assuming the role of Dewan Rakyat Speaker, he has implemented numerous reforms in parliament and will continue to do so to enhance government checks and balances.

Among them are strengthening the Parliamentary Special Select Committees (PSSC) and allowing the tabling and debate of reports from the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) and the Auditor-General in the Dewan Rakyat.

On his visit today, he said it was part of efforts to strengthen the institution of Speakers and to prepare for the Conference of Speakers of Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies of Malaysia 2024.

The programme is scheduled to take place from Sept 11 to 14 in Kuching. — Bernama