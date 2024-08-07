GEORGE TOWN, Aug 7 — Police have arrested a man for being a mule account holder for a fraud syndicate that caused a victim to lose RM79,468 in an incident in Bayan Lepas recently.

South-west district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the 42-year-old man was arrested by the South-west CCID here yesterday following a police report made by the victim.

“Based on the investigation, the victim was attracted by an investment advertised on Facebook before contacting a woman through WhatsApp to find out about the investment.

“The victim then made several transactions online to several bank accounts with a total of RM69,888 and also made online loans to carry out more transactions totalling RM9,580,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that until now the victim has not received the investment return and the total amount of loss suffered by the complainant is RM79,468.

According to Kamarul Rizal, the arrested man is the owner of the account used by the fraud syndicate to deceive the victim and is now remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code, for fraud. — Bernama