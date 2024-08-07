KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hu who went missing in Johor is now seeing a child psychologist to deal with emotional stress, said her mother.

In a Facebook post, the girl’s mother Leo Qieo Xin, 37, had uploaded a picture and short video clip of her and her daughter waiting for their turn at a paediatric clinic in a public hospital in Johor Baru, online news outlet The Star reported today.

In the post, Leo was seen offering words of encouragement to Albertine, saying that she was there to cheer her up.

She also said that Albertine will get better.

It was in the same video that Leo revealed the six-year-old was experiencing emotional stress and was now seeing a psychologist, she was quoted in the report.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said police found new leads in their probe on the main suspect and will soon establish the motive behind Albertine’s abduction.

“The suspect has been remanded until Saturday. We hope in a couple of days, we would be able to establish the motive behind the victim’s abduction,” he was quoted as saying in a press conference at the Johor police headquarters yesterday.

He added that initial investigations revealed that the suspect acted alone and had no ties with crime groups.

The suspect was re-arrested and remanded on Sunday for further investigation under Section 292 of the Penal Code and other laws.

Kumar had earlier said that police rearrested the suspect following the discovery of various sex toys, child pornographic material and sexual abuse material were found at his residence near Kulai.

He said the arrest was made under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for possessing child sexual abuse material and Section 292 of the Penal Code for possessing obscene material.

Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 carries imprisonment for up to five years, a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both while Section 292 of the Penal Code carries imprisonment for up to three years, a fine, or both.

He was previously held in custody for 13 days from July 23 to aid in the investigation under Section 365 of the Penal Code and other laws before being released on police bail.

He is the fifth and last suspect to be arrested following the abduction and kidnapping of Albertine, who was reported missing by her father at the Eco Galleria shopping centre in Iskandar Puteri on July 20.

She was later found safe at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor, on July 23.