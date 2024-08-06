JOHOR BARU, Aug 6 — The police said today they are confident of establishing the motive for the abduction of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui, following the recovery of new evidences that led to the rearrest and remand of a suspect.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said that investigators are now focusing on the sex toys, and child and sexual abuse pornographic materials that were recovered as evidence from the suspect’s home in Kulai.

“With the new leads, we hope to establish the motive in the next few days that will include the victim’s abduction during her illegal confinement,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here.

Kumar was updating the media on the progress of the investigation into Leo’s abduction case based on the recent rearrest of the suspect who is now alleged to be a paedophile.

Despite the recovery of sex toys, the police stressed that Leo was medically fit and did not show any signs that she was sexually abused during her confinement.

“The victim was given a clean bill of health from a medical specialist when she was earlier rescued, and there is no reason for investigators to conduct another medical check-up.

“Of course, any abducted victim will go through some form of traumatic element. Besides that, she is medically okay,” he said.

Earlier, Kumar clarified that police will continue to investigate Leo’s case under Section 365 of the Penal Code for abduction, as no ransom was demanded from the suspect.

He said the rearrest on the suspect was made based on interrogation and the recovery of sex toys and child pornographic material under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The 31-year-old suspect was rearrested by police on Sunday after his remand period expired.

Following that, the suspect will be in police custody after the Kulai Magistrate’s Court granted a six-day remand period that will end this Saturday.

The sole suspect is the fifth and last suspect to be arrested following the abduction of Leo, who was reported missing at the Eco Galleria shopping centre in Iskandar Puteri on July 20.

The suspect was later arrested on July 23 at a budget hotel near Batang Kali in Selangor, where police also rescued the girl at the same location.

Four other suspects, aged 28 to 55, who were earlier arrested and remanded have been released on police bail. The authorities have not extended their remand period.



