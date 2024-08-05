JOHOR BARU, Aug 5 — The suspect, involved in the kidnapping case of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui, has been remanded for six days.

The remand order against the 31-year-old man was issued by Kulai Magistrate Azureen Sahira Sauffe Afandi today after the case's investigating officer made an application.

His remand ends this Saturday.

The remand was for investigators to probe the suspect under Section 10 of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 and Section 292 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the suspect was taken to the Kulai Magistrate's Court near here to obtain the remand order.

This follows the suspect’s rearrest by police yesterday.

Johor police chief M. Kumar had earlier said that police rearrested the suspect following the discovery of various sex toys, child pornographic material and sexual abuse material were found at his residence near Kulai,

He said the arrest was made under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for possessing child sexual abuse material and Section 292 of the Penal Code for possessing obscene material.

Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 carries imprisonment for up to five years, a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both while Section 292 of the Penal Code carries imprisonment for up to three years, a fine, or both.

The suspect's previous 13-day remand period for the investigation into the abduction and kidnapping of Albertine under Section 365 of the Penal Code and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 ended yesterday. The suspect was released on police bail before being rearrested.

He is the fifth and last suspect to be arrested following the abduction and kidnapping of Albertine, who was reported missing at the Eco Galleria shopping centre in Iskandar Puteri on July 20.

The suspect was later arrested on July 23 at a budget hotel near Batang Kali in Selangor, where police also rescued the girl at that location.

Four other suspects, aged 28 to 55, who were earlier arrested and remanded have been released on police bail. The authorities have not extended their remand period.