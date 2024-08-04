KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Police have made a child pornography arrest against the man previously detained on suspicion of abducting six-year-old girl Albertine Leo from the Bon Odori celebrations in Johor last month.

According to Johor police chief Comm M. Kumar, investigators made the arrest yesterday over the discovery of child sexual abuse material (CSAM, the term used now for child pornography) and illegal sex toys at the man’s home in Kulai.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for possessing child sexual abuse material and Section 292 of the Penal Code for possessing obscene material," he said in a statement reported by The Star.

The first offence is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of no more than RM10,000, or both upon conviction while the second would invite a maximum of three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

On Monday, the police obtained an order allowing them to further remand the man, which expired yesterday.

On July 20, Leo was reported missing when she was at the Japanese cultural festival held at the Eco Galleria shopping centre in Iskandar Puteri.

Leo was found three days later and reunited with her family.

Police made five arrests over the incident but later released all but the suspect still in custody now.