KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Minister Anthony Loke reportedly said today that Marine Department director-general Captain Mohamad Halim Ahmed has been put on gardening leave after he was charged with cheating in the Sessions Court last week.

The transport minister was quoted by Free Malaysia Today saying this was done in line with civil service protocols.

“While his case is ongoing in court, he will not report for duty,” he reportedly told reporters.

Last week, Halim was charged with cheating, resulting in shipping companies bringing heavy-grade oil into Malaysian waters without the approval of the transport minister four years ago.

He claimed trial.

The charge, framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to five years or a fine or both upon conviction.

The court allowed Mohamad bail of RM20,000 with one surety and ordered him to report himself at the MACC office in Selangor once a month, surrender his passport and not intimidate the prosecution witnesses.