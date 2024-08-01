SHAH ALAM, Aug 1 — Malaysian Marine Department (JLM) director-general Captain Mohamad Halim Ahmed was charged in the Sessions Court here today with cheating, resulting in shipping companies bringing heavy-grade oil into Malaysian waters without the approval of the transport minister four years ago.

Mohamad Halim, 57, who is the former secretary of the Maritime Division at the Ministry of Transport, Mohamad Halim, 57, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Datuk Anita Harun.

He is charged with cheating his predecessor, then JLM director-general Datuk Baharin Abdul Hamid by giving him a letter from the Malaysian Ministry of Transport, dated October 27, 2020, which states “YB Minister of Transport on October 22, 2020 has decided that the period for shipping companies be granted exemptions to bring ‘heavy grade oil’ in Malaysian waters needs to be maintained according to the approved date” when no such approval was given.

This prompted Baharin to issue an exemption letter to the shipping companies concerned which he would not have done if he had not been deceived.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Marine Headquarters, Malaysian Marine Department, Jalan Limbungan, Port Klang, here on October 27, 2020.

The charge, framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to five years or a fine or both upon conviction.

The court allowed Mohamad bail of RM20,000 with one surety and ordered him to report himself at the MACC office in Selangor once a month, surrender his passport and not intimidate the prosecution witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutors Ahmad Feisal Mohd Azmi and Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Farhan Read represented the accused.

Anita set October 7 for mention for submission of documents. — Bernama