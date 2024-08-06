KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — As tensions rise in the United Kingdom amid ongoing protests in various parts of the country, the High Commission of Malaysia of London today issued a statement advising Malaysians to register with it.

The measure was to ensure they receive timely information and assistance, the Foreign Ministry said yesterday when it issued an urgent notice to Malaysians in the UK.

The ministry also yesterday urged Malaysians to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on the registration process:

Those staying in the UK for less than one month Email the High Commission at [email protected].

Under email subject, include the visitor’s last day in the UK followed by his/her name in the “YYYYMMDD NAME” format — For example, 20240805 ABU BIN ALI if the last day is August 5, 2024, and the name is Abu bin Ali.

In the body of the email, include the names of any accompanying family members, their NRIC and passport numbers, UK address, contact number and duration of stay in the UK.

Also include the name, telephone number, and relationship of the next of kin. Those staying in the UK for more than one month Those residing or visiting the UK for more than one month should register their presence via the Foreign Ministry’s e-Konsular service via a webpage or mobile app. Malaysian students Malaysian students can register through the Ministry’s Higher Education registration platform at https://dohe.mohe.gov.my/mydata/login Malaysians in the UK who have registered on TalentCorp MyHeart portal Malaysians in the UK who have already registered on the TalentCorp MyHeart portal are considered to have registered with the High Commission of Malaysia in London, and no further action is required.

According to media reports, UK authorities are facing growing pressure to end the worst rioting in England in 13 years, which was triggered by a stabbing attack in Southport on July 29.