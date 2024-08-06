KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Over the past weekend, a series of riots across the United Kingdom has left the Malaysian community on high alert, particularly due to incidents that specifically targeted the Muslim community in several cities.

Ismail Amsyar Mohd Said, a 38-year-old Malaysian studying in London, reported a noticeable shift from initially peaceful protests to more targeted unrest in cities, such as Liverpool, Manchester, Hull and Southport.

The riots began following the fatal stabbing of three children by a 17-year-old youth at a dance school in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday, and the subsequent online misinformation regarding the perpetrator that stoked tensions throughout the country.

The violent riots over the weekend have put Malaysians in the UK on edge, with many fearing for their safety and remaining indoors.

“This morning, my flatmates and I received a forwarded message on WhatsApp listing potential locations for upcoming protests. We’re not sure if it’s genuine, but it’s better to be prepared and take necessary precautions,” said Ismail, who is pursuing a Master of Science in Health Policy, Planning and Financing at the London School of Economics (LSE) and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

Ismail expressed scepticism about a quick resolution to the disturbances and suggested that engagement with protestors could be more constructive than mere condemnation and arrests.

“These protestors do not represent the broader UK population, which is largely welcoming, helpful and friendly. The majority denounce these actions and are ashamed of what’s happening,” he added.

Highlighting the deeper issues at play, Ismail noted: “It’s more than just racial or politically driven. It’s a systemic issue that needs careful study and initiatives favourable to British citizens.”

He also advised the Malaysian community in the UK to avoid counter-protest activities and let local authorities handle the situation.

Atiqah Tarmuji, another Malaysian residing in Birmingham, expressed her primary concern for her children’s safety, particularly her eldest who is in high school.

“In the current situation, I always emphasise to my children the importance of moving in groups and not being alone,” said Atiqah.

Despite the unrest in other cities, she described Birmingham as still relatively safe at the time of the interview with Bernama.

In response to the escalating violence, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged full government support to the police force to take action against “extremists” attempting to “sow hate”. — Bernama