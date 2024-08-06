KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Speculation is rife that the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman is planning a major reshuffle of its top brass.

According to a report by online news outlet Malaysiakini today, several senior officers including Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIGP) Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain were among those allegedly expected to be transferred.

Citing a police source, Malaysiakini said that Ayob will allegedly head another agency under the Home Ministry. Possibilities include the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) or the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA), the source told Malaysiakini.

Ayob has not commented about the claim, Malaysiakini reported, adding that the source claimed the reshuffling was the federal police headquarters’ internal plan and did not involve the Home Ministry.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily will reportedly be heading the National Anti-Drugs Agency (Nada) as its next director-general.

The top positions at MMEA and Nada have been unfilled since April.

MMEA’s director-general, Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin, retired on April 18, while Nada’s director-general, Sutekno Ahmad Belon, was transferred to the Human Resources Ministry as the deputy secretary-general of operations.

According to Malaysiakini, it has sought out comments from Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Mohd Shuhaily.

Malay Mail is currently seeking comments from the police and Home Ministry to verify the report.