KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced transfers of 22 senior officers, effective August 26.

Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat (Administration) head Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah, on behalf of Royal Malaysia police secretary, announced that Datuk Suryani Sungit, currently serving as the head of the Kuala Lumpur PDRM College Centre for Investigation and Prosecution Science Studies, has been appointed as the deputy director (Standards Compliance) of Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS), with the rank of acting DCP.

Sabah Crime Prevention and Community Security Department (Operations) deputy head, ACP Abdul Rahman Kassim, will assume his new post as SAC (PDRM Strategic Policy) at the IGP Secretariat (Research and Development), Bukit Aman, with the rank of acting SAC.

“Putrajaya district police chief, ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz, will assume his new post as SAC (Organisation Management Modernisation), IGP Secretariat (Research and Development), Bukit Aman, with the rank of acting SAC. He will be replaced by Port Dickson district police chief, Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed, with the rank of acting ACP,” Kamaruzaman said, in a statement today.

Additionally, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department’s Wildlife Crime Bureau/Intelligence and Special Investigations Division’s principal assistant director (Intelligence/Special Investigations), ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, will assume his new post as Dang Wangi district police chief.

Meanwhile, Semporna district police chief, Supt Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, will assume the post of Kuching district police chief, with the rank of acting ACP, and Batu Pahat deputy police chief, Supt Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, has been promoted to Batu Pahat district police chief, also with the rank of acting ACP.

Kota Tinggi district police chief, Supt Hussin Zamora, has been promoted to Johor Management Department head, with the rank of acting ACP, while Pahang JIPS head, ACP Sulaiman Staffa, moves to Bukit Aman as principal assistant director (Religion and Counseling), JIPS Religion and Counseling Division, with the rank of acting SAC.

Sulaiman’s position will be filled by Melaka JIPS head, Supt Amirudin Mohd Salleh, with the rank of acting ACP.

Kamaruzaman said that ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid, assistant director of Staffing (Gazetted Officers) at Bukit Aman Management Department’s Service / Staffing Division, has retained his post with the rank of acting SAC. — Bernama