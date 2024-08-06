PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today that Budget 2025 will focus on lowering the costs of living and tackling cartels and monopolies.

Anwar said the Ministry of Finance has been asked to draft policies on the matter as the public is still reeling from the issue despite the low price of essential goods.

“Although I can say that our sugar, oil, flour, and cooking oil are the cheapest but for Malaysians they still feel burdened,” Anwar said in the Ministry of Finance monthly assembly here.

“So that’s why I say that in this Budget, in addition to issues we will talk about, we also have to deal with the cartel problem, the monopoly problem, what is the cause of the price of goods, sometimes in terms of fertilisers, seeds, all of this we have to address,” he added.

In this regard he said the ministry, especially its planners, should work on policies and enforcement actions together with other ministries.

“It is impossible that we do not think of methods and ways to reduce costs. These costs increase due to, among other things, extortion, corruption, smuggling and excess profits through cartels.

“Can we at this stage with a strong and powerful economy begin to break into areas that we consider important for our country? Your service and sacrifice is a collective effort of many who work diligently,” Anwar said.

The Budget 2025 is slated for tabling in Parliament on October 18.