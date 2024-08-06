KOTA KINABALU, Aug 6 — Sabah is ready to transform into a hub for technological advancement by encouraging innovation and the integration of technology, said chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said that the government intends to create an ecosystem that supports the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), promotes digital transformation, and foster a culture of innovation.

“The state government’s commitment to economic growth is unwavering and we are also implementing an open-door policy for investors, while exploring new economic resources including the Blue Economy which will bring a new dimension to Sabah’s economy.

“Our focus now is to create a conducive environment for business development, attract domestic and foreign investments, and ensure our workforce is equipped with the skills needed to meet future demands,” said Hajiji.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of Malaysian Technology Development Corporation’s Road to Growth (R2G) Sabah edition today.

Hajiji said that in the 12th Malaysia Plan and the SMJ Development Direction Plan, Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) have been identified as one of the important catalysts driving socio-economic development.

He expressed hope that the R2G 2024-Sabah programme can help produce more innovative researchers and entrepreneurs.

He said the state government welcomes the move by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) in introducing the Local R&D Products and Services Utilisation Programme (MySTI), an initiative that will benefit entrepreneurs, universities, research institutions and the government in utilising local innovation and R&D products.

Hajiji said the initiative will also stimulate the growth of local industries, especially in Sabah in the field of technology, which is among the new economic resources that have been identified.

“I want all these opportunities to be taken and utilised as best as possible by universities, research institutions and entrepreneurs in this state to register and obtain the MySTI logo marking,” he said.

Hajiji emphasised the importance of adapting to the changing economic landscape and called on universities, research institutions, and entrepreneurs to take advantage of these new opportunities.

He also hoped that the MTDC R2G programme will empower the local workforce with necessary skills for a technology-based economy and drive innovation across various industries in Sabah.