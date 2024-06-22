TUARAN, June 22 — The Sabah government prioritises the development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to enhance the education level in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said this is because TVET will open up greater opportunities for more Sabahans to master technology, which in turn will create knowledgeable and informed citizens who can help develop the Land Below the Wind.

“Our children need to be skilled in technology to have the same opportunities as other children in this country. Therefore, we are working to expand TVET throughout the state.

“This is also to ensure that the people of this state continue to receive the best and complete education. This will help us develop the state,” he said when officially opening the multipurpose building of Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chen Sin here today.

The state government allocated RM2 million for the construction of the school’s four-storey multipurpose building, which was completed in August last year at a cost of RM4.2 million.

Hajiji said the development of education is also in line with one of the cores of the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap, which is human capital and people’s well-being.

“The state government will also continue to ensure that conducive infrastructure development and educational access can be implemented through the solid cooperation of various parties,” he said, adding that the state government safeguards the interests of all people regardless of race and religion. — Bernama