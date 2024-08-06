KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has urged the public to only refer to official sources on matters involving the country’s security forces, following rumours of a reshuffle in Bukit Aman.

In a statement today, the police said it did not issue any official statement over the matter.

“We have contacted the news portal but they refused to disclose their source that was cited in the report,” he said.

Earlier, Malaysiakini alleged that several senior officers including Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIGP) Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain were among those allegedly expected to be transferred in the reshuffle.

Citing an anonymous police source, Malaysiakini said that Ayob will allegedly head another agency under the Home Ministry. Possibilities include the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency or the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency, the source told Malaysiakini.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily will reportedly be heading the National Anti-Drugs Agency as its next director-general.

The top positions at MMEA and Nada have been unfilled since April.

Malay Mail could not independently verify the claims.