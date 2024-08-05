KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The government has demanded an apology from Meta over its removal of two Facebook posts by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

In a statement this evening, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the demand was made when Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Salim Fateh Din met with Meta representatives today.

“This unilateral censorship, without context consideration, has prompted questions about the transparency of Meta’s content moderation policies.

“It also viewed the removal as “an affront to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people in their pursuit of justice and human rights,” PMO said.

MORE TO COME