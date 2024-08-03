KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Meta Platforms Inc (Meta) has assured the government that the ‘live’ broadcast of the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally, to be held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil tomorrow, will not be taken down, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

According to national news agency Bernama, he said the assurance was given by Meta’s top officials to ensure a smooth ‘live’ broadcast without any disruptions, not only on the social media platforms of national leaders but also by the media.

“I have emphasised and warned Meta’s team that tomorrow night we will have this ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally, there will be a ‘live’ broadcast, and we request their cooperation.

“I want to see them walk the talk by ensuring the broadcast, not just on the prime minister’s Facebook but also among media partners, is not disrupted during the rally,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Fahmi said this to reporters after launching the #KasiJadi campaign by J&T Express and the sixth anniversary of the international delivery company here today.

He said that he hopes that with this assurance, the issue of ‘live’ broadcast takedowns of similar rallies held last year will not recur.

“I have spoken to Meta and stressed that we do not want to see this happen again as it did before,” he said.

On a related note, Bernama reported Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the unity government, as saying that Meta will provide an explanation regarding the takedown of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s post about the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh on their social media platform, in a meeting this Monday.

He hopes the meeting will go smoothly as he does not want any disruptions to future ‘live’ broadcasts, including on Facebook, TikTok, and other social media platforms, especially related to Palestine.

“This is because Meta has informed that for heads of state or government, ministers, or officials, special consideration is given when discussing Palestine,” he said.

In previous media reports, Fahmi expressed the government’s regret over the takedown of the prime minister’s post about Haniyeh’s assassination by Meta and has requested an explanation for it.

Regarding the rally, which will start at 6pm tomorrow and be attended by Anwar, Fahmi said about 20,000 people are expected to attend the stadium.