KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The Prime Minister’s Office has summoned representatives of Meta Platforms Inc (Meta) today to explain the removal of content related to Palestinian issues from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s social media platforms.

According to sources, this includes content related to the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, which was removed and blocked on platforms like the Prime Minister’s Facebook and Instagram.

It is understood that the Prime Minister, who was upset over the removal of his posts, also wants further explanations from Meta on the matter.

The meeting, expected to take place this afternoon, will also seek clarification on the disruptions reported during a live broadcast on Facebook of the Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin rally yesterday at Axiata Arena Stadium, Bukit Jalil, which was attended by more than 15,000 people.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said a meeting would be held with Meta regarding the removal of Palestine-related content from the Prime Minister’s social media platforms in Putrajaya today.

Fahmi said the government would be firm in the meeting if any content related to the Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin rally was removed by the social media platform provider.

Fahmi had previously expressed the government’s regret over the removal of the Prime Minister’s posts about Haniyeh’s killing and requested an explanation from Meta.

A check on the Prime Minister’s Instagram account found that three of his posts on July 31 condemning Haniyeh’s assassination and sharing photos of his meeting with the Hamas leader had been removed from the social media application.

The removal of the posts was accompanied by the caption “Dangerous individuals and organisations”.

This led the Prime Minister’s Office to condemn Meta’s actions, while Anwar on August 1 reminded Meta to stop acting as instruments of the oppressive Zionist Israeli regime. — Bernama