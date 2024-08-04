The fire near the PWTC station is out and but rectification works are still being done.

Rapid KL has activated a shuttle train between Sultan Ismail and Sentul Timur.

Trains arriving from Ampang and Putra Heights will be turned around at the Sultan Ismail station

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A video of a fire on the LRT tracks near the PWTC station has emerged online.

In this, a smoking fire is visible in the section between the double tracks, with the poster describing it as happening with a "loud bang".

RapidKL has confirmed the incident and said it is investigating.

Hi Peter. It is at PWTC station track. The ops team acknowledges the issue and the rectification work is ongoing. - Sam — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) August 4, 2024

The operator has confirmed major disruptions along the line, which included turning trains away from the Sultan Ismail station and sending these back to Ampang or Putra Heights.

RapidKL said it also activating a shuttle train service between the Sultan Ismail and Sentul Timur to help passengers bypass the affected section.

It added that affected riders should contract the station officers or auxiliary police if they require additional assistance.

This is also the second fire involving Rapid KL’s LRT service in as many days, with a reported incident taking place at the Masjid Jamek station yesterday.

The disruption also comes ahead of the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally to be held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil this evening, which is expected to increase the number of users for the Sri Petaling Line.

As of 1pm, Rapid KL said the contingency plan remained active.

MORE TO COME