KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Pictures of smoke rising from the underground Masjid Jamek LRT station in downtown KL are being shared on local social media platforms today.

One social media poster going by the name Zidane Harith claimed a fire has broken out at the Masjid Jamek LRT station earlier this afternoon near where the river flows, later adding that the situation does not seem to be worsening and that the rail service has not been disrupted.

Another social media poster on X, Izz, asserted that he was “greeted by the smell of smoke” as soon he got off the train near the Masjid Jamek station, adding “I wonder what was burnt”.

Others wasted no time in asking RapidKL for confirmation of the incident, and was given a prompt reply.

“There was a small fire at the Masjid Jamek LRT drain area that has been successfully put out. The LRT service is operating as usual,” a RapidKL’s social media staff who used the name Nurul replied on X to a user named Ahmad Ridzuan who went by the moniker waz.

Nurul added that the RapidKL operations team is continuing to monitor the situation.