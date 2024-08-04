KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Malaysians to gather in solidarity with the people of Palestine at the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally to be held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil today.

“Insya-Allah, tomorrow (Sunday) we will express our solidarity, support, and continued backing for the people of Palestine. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” he said in a Facebook post last night.

cheduled to begin at 6 pm, the gathering aims to send a message to the world that Malaysia condemns the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and opposes the relentless cruelty of the Zionist regime.

The prime minister is also expected to deliver a speech at the event to declare support for the Palestinian struggle, along with several other leaders.

Earlier, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said about 20,000 people were expected to attend the rally to show their support for the Palestinian people. — Bernama