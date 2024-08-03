KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he did not mean anything by confirming that The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) did not attend the engagement sessions on the upcoming regulations for internet messaging services and social platform.

Malaysiakini reported that Fahmi said he did not intend to name Bersih as one of the non-attendees but had been asked by media about it, and he then confirmed Bersih's non-attendance.

“Bersih is like a family to me. I communicated with the chairperson (Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz) and we exchanged views.

"I informed him that I did not originally intend to name Bersih but the media asked about its presence, so I mentioned it,” he said.

Fahmi had been attending an event earlier today at the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority.

He also said that the licensing would be done “properly”.

“What is important is that we want all social media platforms to understand that Malaysia is a sovereign state with laws that must be complied with. They are no exception,” he said.