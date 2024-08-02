IPOH, Aug 2 — Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob yesterday officially handed over the leadership of the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) to Vice Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain, who is the new Acting Chief of Navy.

The TLDM Headquarters Strategic Communications Division said in a statement that the handover ceremony was held at the auditorium of Wisma Pertahanan yesterday, officiated by Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, and witnessed by Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddean Jantan, Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman, Malaysian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad, along with TLDM senior officials were also in attendance.

Abdul Rahman was appointed as the 18th Chief of Navy on January 27 last year and will retire on December 2.

He was the first submariner to lead TLDM as Chief of Navy. — Bernama