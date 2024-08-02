KLUANG, Aug 2 — Mahkota assemblyman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain died today at the age of 63.

Sharifah Azizah, who was the Kluang Wanita Umno division chief, died around 12.45pm at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) here today.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi confirmed the matter in condolence message.

“I was very saddened by the news abou the passing of Mahkota assemblyman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain

"The death of Datuk Sharifah, or better known as Ummi, will be deeply felt as she was an approachable and beloved leader.

“Her services and devotion to Johor, especially the Mahkota state constituency, will not be forgotten,” said Onn Hafiz on his official Facebook page today.

It was previoulsy reported that Sharifah Azizah had been referred to HEBHK earlier this week for breathing difficulties.

She had also been admitted and later discharged from the same hospital last weekend.

Sharifah Azizah won the Mahkota state constituency in the 2022 Johor state election.

Prior to that, she was Penawar assemblyman from 2018 to 2022.